Road crews work hard to patch up damaged roads ahead of more storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews across the Houston area are working hard to patch up sinkholes that formed due to Tuesday's severe storm.They're trying to get as much done as they can before more storms roll through this week."It was really a hard rain," said Rosenberg resident John Bird, who lives near a sinkhole that formed off of FM 762 near Minonite Road.On the other side of the city, in Kingwood, part of Hamblen Road washed away from heavy rain."There's not a whole lot of drainage, so a couple inches of rain fills up quick," said Harvey Moody, whose home backs up to Hamblen Road.Drivers have been using alternate routes around the road, and officers are there to make sure no one gets through."They'll get it filled up for people to drive on it quicker than people think," said Moody.With more storms on the way, the Houston Office of Emergency Management is urging people not to drive through flooded roads."With what happened in Kingwood and the road that washed away overnight, you could not see that it was flooded," said Cory Stottlemyer with Houston OEM.His advice, stay off the roads altogether this weekend.