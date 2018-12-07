FLOODING

Minor flooding expected at Little Cypress Creek and South Mayde Creek, officials say

Jeff Lindner with the Harris County Flood Control District says authorities are keeping a close eye on several creeks and rivers across the county.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities in Harris County are keeping their eyes on three area creeks and rivers Friday as strong storms are expected to dump as many as 6-10" of rain through the overnight hours.

People living in River Crestbella Woods, North Shore, anything south of Hamlin Road on the north side of the river, and Forest Cove areas are urged to be alert as the river may not crest until Sunday.

Residents living near the West Fork may see flooding up until Wednesday of next week.

Major flooding predicted on west fork of San Jacinto River



County officials are monitoring the creeks and bayous, but they say they should handle the rainfall we will get.

In addition, water is above top of bank on Little Cypress Creek at Becker Road and South Mayde Creek at Greenhouse Road. Officials say flooding is expected in these locations, although it may be minor.

ABC13 Eyewitness News will continue to monitor.

READ MORE: Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Why avoiding flood water at any level is important

