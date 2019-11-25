Rain chances return this week and could affect your travel and holiday plans

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a gorgeous weekend with lots of sunshine. Hopefully you took advantage because the cloud cover will be streaming back in this week.Moisture will start to pump back in Monday bringing back the cloud cover. Areas of dense fog has developed southwest of Houston prompting a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 am.Fog will give way to a partly cloudy sky. Increasing moisture from the Gulf could trigger a brief passing shower or two but most of us will stay dry. Rain chances will go up slightly Tuesday before our next cold front rolls through Wednesday morning. This front should bring scattered morning rain to the area and slightly cooler temperatures.This front is expected to drift northward as a warm front on Thanksgiving Day which will increase the humidity and bring a slight chance for a few showers to Houston.Our next cold front is forecast to move through Saturday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.