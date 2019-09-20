Residents still trapped in homes after Imelda takes aim at New Caney

THIS IS A ROAD!!!



NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Some residents in New Caney are still left trapped in their homes after flood waters from Imelda swelled their streets.Officials say the residents are not in distress, but many just want the ability to leave their homes.The water around FM 1485 and the Baptist Encampment is too low for boats and too high for trucks, according to officials.Montgomery County Emergency Management told ABC13 they rescued over 500 people Thursday afternoon.An Eyewitness News viewer sent us photos of him helping his friend who was trapped in flood waters with her kids.A resident says he left work Thursday morning and hasn't been able to get home since."I knew it was no way I was getting through there," resident Jimmy Haugen said.The East Montgomery County Fire Department believes they won't be able to access high water areas until daylight.