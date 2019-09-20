Weather

Residents still trapped in homes after Imelda takes aim at New Caney

By
NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Some residents in New Caney are still left trapped in their homes after flood waters from Imelda swelled their streets.

Officials say the residents are not in distress, but many just want the ability to leave their homes.

The water around FM 1485 and the Baptist Encampment is too low for boats and too high for trucks, according to officials.

Montgomery County Emergency Management told ABC13 they rescued over 500 people Thursday afternoon.

An Eyewitness News viewer sent us photos of him helping his friend who was trapped in flood waters with her kids.



A resident says he left work Thursday morning and hasn't been able to get home since.

"I knew it was no way I was getting through there," resident Jimmy Haugen said.

The East Montgomery County Fire Department believes they won't be able to access high water areas until daylight.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew caneyflooding
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barges hit I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River, freeway shut down
Flash Flood Watch extended through 7 p.m. Friday
Fire and Rain: Remembering the flood of 1994
Teacher makes bench bridge to keep students dry during Imelda
Driver and deputy rescued from rushing water near Lake Houston
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Show More
Houston-area school closings and delays
I-45 reopens after sections shut down due to flooding
Man drowns as van sinks in 8 feet of floodwater
200 students stranded across Aldine ISD from Imelda's floodwaters
Take a tour with Skyeye13 over flooded areas around Houston
More TOP STORIES News