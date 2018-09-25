Kirk's remnants continue to spin westward through the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives the remnants a 60% chance of redeveloping.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says even if Kirk does redevelop, it will more than likely succumb to high wind shear that persists over the Caribbean Sea, getting torn apart before ever threatening the Gulf of Mexico.Hurricane season ends November 30, but Travis says Texas's hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the fall fronts push any tropical systems away from the western Gulf.