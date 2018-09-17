The tropics are going quiet for now. Florence and Joyce are the only named storms left of the map, and both are tropical depressions.In the Caribbean, we're watching the remnants of Isaac near Jamaica. The National Hurricane Center has dropped redevelopment odds to just 10% over the next 5 days.By Wednesday we should know if it's gone for good or will try to make a comeback. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says while development appears unlikely, the moisture is moving toward Texas and will bring us a chance of more scattered downpours this weekend.