snow

Remember when: 2017 snow across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sunday's weather is quite pleasant, but it felt more like December on this day in 2017 when snow blanketed the area.

A wintry dusting of snow fell overnight on Dec. 7-8 two years ago from College Station to Houston.

Areas closer to the coast like Dickinson and La Marque also experienced snow.

RELATED: Snow in Houston happens more than you think

While the weather should remain pleasant on Sunday, we're preparing for a big drop in temperatures later this week. No, we're not looking at a repeat snow performance though.

Here's when you can expect that next cold front.

To keep up to date with conditions and forecasts, make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!

DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Related topics:
weatherhoustonsnow
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
Snow and Christmas lights make for festive view at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
Waterfall freezes at Yellowstone National Park
Bus driver finds siblings wandering on snowy street
It's still summer, but snow is falling on top of Sierra Nevada
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials say suspect confessed to fatally shooting Houston Sgt.
TIMELINE: What we know in death of Sgt. Brewster
Fallen HPD officer remembered as 'the best of the best'
Who is Arturo Solis? Man charged with shooting Sgt. Brewster
Slain Arkansas officer was son of retired HPD officer
How you can help Sgt. Brewster's family
Chicago rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after suffering seizure
Show More
Nice afternoon, big temp drop Tuesday
Customer shoots at armed robber in Friendswood Walgreens
Remembering John Lennon, 39 years after his murder in NYC
Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch puppeteer from 'Sesame Street' dies
HPD sgt. killed on anniversary of another HPD officer shooting
More TOP STORIES News