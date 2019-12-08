Remember when: 2017 snow across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sunday's weather is quite pleasant, but it felt more like December on this day in 2017 when snow blanketed the area.
A wintry dusting of snow fell overnight on Dec. 7-8 two years ago from College Station to Houston.
Areas closer to the coast like Dickinson and La Marque also experienced snow.
While the weather should remain pleasant on Sunday, we're preparing for a big drop in temperatures later this week. No, we're not looking at a repeat snow performance though.
Here's when you can expect that next cold front.
