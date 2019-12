Remember when: 2017 snow across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sunday's weather is quite pleasant, but it felt more like December on this day in 2017 when snow blanketed the area.A wintry dusting of snow fell overnight on Dec. 7-8 two years ago from College Station to Houston.Areas closer to the coast like Dickinson and La Marque also experienced snow.While the weather should remain pleasant on Sunday, we're preparing for a big drop in temperatures later this week. No, we're not looking at a repeat snow performance though.To keep up to date with conditions and forecasts, make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!