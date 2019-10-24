accuweather

Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions

A red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service indicates that temperatures, humidity levels, fuel moisture levels and wind speeds have formed favorable conditions for fires to rapidly spread.

This means that just a couple of sparks from a small campfire, for example, could ignite a brush fire that could then blossom into a larger wildfire.

The NWS typically issues red flag warnings when temperatures are 75 degrees or higher, wind speeds are 15 mph or greater and humidity levels dip to or below 25%, according to AccuWeather.

When a red flag warning is issued, you should practice extreme caution when dealing with or doing anything that does or could create sparks. Mowing could create sparks, and even the chains from a trailer can start a fire if they're dragging on the ground, so make sure they are all properly stored. Smokers should also be sure to dispose of all cigarettes appropriately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherbrush firewildfirefire safetysevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Break-in reported at Tony Buzbee's campaign HQ
Cafeteria worker charged in crash that critically injured student
Shooting victim snaps photo of suspects before dying
Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash
Soccer legend Tab Ramos to become Dynamo coach: Source
Down about the Astros? Don't worry, we're still Clutch City
Cold front coming brings potential street flooding threat
Show More
CVS wants to deliver your medications by drone
Simone Biles' first pitch at World Series has us flipping out
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Officers kill driver who dragged them in Walmart parking lot
Google Maps new 'speed trap' feature causes controversy
More TOP STORIES News