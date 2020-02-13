Weather

Record highs could fall in Houston this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More record highs could fall this week in Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a new record high of 88 occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Bayou City. High temperatures will push close to 90-degrees Wednesday through Friday, challenging some old records from the 1920s and 1930s.

With the atmosphere drying out overnight, temperatures will dip into the middle 60s Wednesday morning. With an abundance of sunshine and light winds during the day afternoon, temperatures will soar up to 90. If we do hit 90 degrees it will be about one month ahead of schedule. Friday's record high of 89 set in 1935 is in most jeopardy of falling.

Another Pacific cool front is scheduled to arrive Saturday, which should bring lower humidity and pleasant temperatures. A line of thunderstorms could blow in along the front Saturday, but the rest of the weekend looks dry.

The rain we saw this past weekend has significantly knocked oak pollen counts down. Last week the counts were above 2500. Tuesday's count is just 615, and with more rain on the way, oak pollen season may come to a quick close by the time April rolls around.

