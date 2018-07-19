ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Triple Digits Temps on Friday

Meteorologist Tim Heller has a look at Friday's forecast. (KTRK)

Record high temperatures possible in Houston the next few days
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The hot weather is about to get even hotter. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says we'll have our first triple digit day in Houston on Friday. And it won't be the last. 100-degree heat is forecast for the next four days.



High humidity will make it feel even hotter with the heat index over 106 in the shade.

The heat will start to back off Tuesday as a front blows toward the Gulf coast. This will bring a slight chance of cooling showers toward the end of next week.
