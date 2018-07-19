Record high temperatures possible in Houston the next few days

I'm expecting temps 100° or hotter in #Houston for the next four days. Historically we usually have our first 100° day of the summer around mid July. Last year, we didn't hit the triple digits until July 29, the only triple digit day last summer. pic.twitter.com/ElRfyom8vN — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) July 19, 2018

The hot weather is about to get even hotter. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says we'll have our first triple digit day in Houston on Friday. And it won't be the last. 100-degree heat is forecast for the next four days.High humidity will make it feel even hotter with the heat index over 106 in the shade.The heat will start to back off Tuesday as a front blows toward the Gulf coast. This will bring a slight chance of cooling showers toward the end of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.