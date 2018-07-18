ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Here comes the heat!

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has a look at Thursday's forecast. (KTRK)

Record high temperatures possible in Houston the next few days
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This has been the hottest week of the year, so far. And Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it's only going to get hotter.

A mostly sunny sky will help temperatures warm into the upper 90s on Thursday. High humidity will make it feel hotter with the heat index over 105 in the shade.

Temperatures will climb a few degrees higher over the weekend, challenging record highs on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The next chance of rain doesn't develop until the middle of next week.
