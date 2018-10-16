Now that the cold front has passed, we can enjoy some real fall weather. Thick clouds and a north wind will keep our temperatures in the 50s and low 60s through Wednesday. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says if the temperature in Houston remains below 66-degrees today, a 115-year-old record for the coldest high temperature will be broken.There'll be showers, mist, and drizzle from time to time, so keep the umbrella handy. Southerly winds aloft will keep bringing in moisture and rain. The heaviest rain on Tuesday will occur during the morning but the chance you'll get wet is only 40%. Expect isolated showers, an overcast sky, and chilly temperatures hovering around 60 if you're headed to the Astros game during the afternoon.The forecast for Thursday and Friday is a little uncertain. If moisture from the Gulf surges in, we may have a higher rain chance than the 30-40% range we have in now.Our next cold front is set to move in next weekend. It won't be as powerful as the one we just experienced, but Travis says it will help bring back the sunshine.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.