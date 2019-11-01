Weather

Record cold in Houston: Here's more on the Freeze Warning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An early season freeze will settle into southeast Texas overnight with record cold temperatures possible by sunrise. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says people, pets, and plants will need warm shelter, but the pipes will be okay.



Low temperatures Friday morning will start off in the 30s, and an unusually early light freeze and frost are possible in many communities northwest of Houston. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Austin, Colorado, Waller, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Washington, Brazos, Grimes, Walker, Houston, Trinity, and Madison counties from 2AM to 9AM. We are currently forecasting a low of 35 within the city of Houston which would tie the record low of 35 set back in 1993.



The chilly temperatures will last through the weekend, then get ready for warmer and stormier weather for much of the work week.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom shoots her 3 children to death after divorce finalized
Simpsons meme leads to murder in Pasadena: Police
Neighbors help woman whose Halloween decor is vandalized
9-year-old almost loses his arm after family dog attack
Amy Cole defends husband in Twitter war with heated fan
ABC13 Evening News for October 31, 2019
Actor James Cromwell arrested while protesting at Texas A&M
Show More
Truly scary: Texas leads nation in drunk driving deaths
Gerrit Cole's open letter thanks 'friendly, welcoming' Astros fans
Mattress Mack loses at least $11.6 million in Astros bets
Lone Star motorcycle rally to crowd Galveston all weekend
Humble BBQ pit maker owes worldwide success to city
More TOP STORIES News