Record breaking heat coming to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heat ridge expanding into Texas will bring hot and dry conditions to Houston. We'll get a record-smashing triple-digit heat wave right into the weekend.We tied the 110 year old record Friday with a high of 99. We should easily break Saturday's 98 record with a high of 100. We'll be within one degree of the 100 record on Sunday.There's a glimmer of hope that this September heat wave will end after the weekend. Gulf moisture returns Monday with a slight chance for a few cooling afternoon downpours.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.