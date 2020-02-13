Weather

Ready for Monday? Expect lots of sunshine for the week ahead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A weak cold front that passed through the area Sunday night will set us up for a nice weather to start off the work week.

Monday should start off mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 60s. Sunshine will take over in the afternoon and highs should top out in the mid 80s.

All in all, this week looks pleasant with a lot of sunshine and warm afternoons. One downside to the fronts blowing in this nice weather is that we have to endure high levels of ragweed pollen. Ragweed thrives in temperatures above 50 degrees, and it takes a freeze to finally kill off the weed. Our first freeze typically doesn't occur until around the first week of December.

In the tropics, we now have Tropical Storm Delta in the central Caribbean Sea. It is expected to move into the Gulf possibly as a category 1 hurricane. From there, the NHC takes it northward through the Gulf as a category 2 hurricane. The cone of uncertainty has landfall anywhere from Louisiana to the panhandle of Florida at the end of the work week. We will continue to monitor this system for any changes but at the moment, it looks like steering currents will keep it east of Southeast Texas.

Tropical Storm Gamma has crossed over the Yucatan Peninsula and should meander around the southern Gulf of Mexico for the foreseeable future, we are not expecting any impacts in Texas.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Delta could move into Gulf as hurricane
Emergency appeal filed to keep 10-month-old boy alive
Trump's quick drive potentially exposed others to COVID-19, doctor says
Here's a recap of the news for Monday, October 5
Houston man with Alzheimer's and dementia reported missing
Today is the last day to register to vote
Tips on how to make a seasonal job become your full-time career
Show More
Trump should stay under observation, expert says
Man charged with murder of woman shot as she slept
Astros take on Oakland A's in Game 1 of Division Series today
Huge house explosion caught on camera
Krispy Kreme Halloween-themed doughnuts go on sale Monday
More TOP STORIES News