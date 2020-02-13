Ready for Monday? Expect lots of sunshine for the week ahead

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A weak cold front that passed through the area Sunday night will set us up for a nice weather to start off the work week.Monday should start off mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 60s. Sunshine will take over in the afternoon and highs should top out in the mid 80s.All in all, this week looks pleasant with a lot of sunshine and warm afternoons. One downside to the fronts blowing in this nice weather is that we have to endure high levels of ragweed pollen. Ragweed thrives in temperatures above 50 degrees, and it takes a freeze to finally kill off the weed. Our first freeze typically doesn't occur until around the first week of December.In the tropics, we now have Tropical Storm Delta in the central Caribbean Sea. It is expected to move into the Gulf possibly as a category 1 hurricane. From there, the NHC takes it northward through the Gulf as a category 2 hurricane. The cone of uncertainty has landfall anywhere from Louisiana to the panhandle of Florida at the end of the work week. We will continue to monitor this system for any changes but at the moment, it looks like steering currents will keep it east of Southeast Texas.Tropical Storm Gamma has crossed over the Yucatan Peninsula and should meander around the southern Gulf of Mexico for the foreseeable future, we are not expecting any impacts in Texas.