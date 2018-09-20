Two large areas of tropical moisture will combine over Texas this weekend, bringing scattered tropical downpours back to Houston and Texas Gulf Coast.A large area of tropical moisture associated with the remnants of a Pacific tropical depression will cross Mexico today and reach Houston Friday. Then the remnant moisture of what was once Hurricane Isaac reaches us by Saturday.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says while tropical development is not expected, the moisture will combine over Texas and bring us a chance of more scattered downpours this weekend.There are a couple regions in the central Atlantic that have slight chances of development over the next five days, but neither is expected to threaten land for now.