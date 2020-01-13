Weather

Rainy Monday and more rain chances to come

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Moisture has been streaming back in today bringing back cloud cover, rain, and patchy fog. Isolated to widely scattered showers and a few storms will be possible as we head into Monday evening. Overnight, a few storms may produce some hail, but most hail should stay under severe limits.

Rain chances will continue throughout the rest of the week with the best chance coming on Tuesday as a warm front moves through the area. Slight rain chances continue into the second half of the week along with the chance of patchy, dense fog. Most of the rain should be showers but a few storms cannot be ruled out especially on Tuesday.

Our next cold front is forecast to roll through next Saturday morning. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in. This will make for nice but cool marathon weather.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
