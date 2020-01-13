Rainy Monday and more rain chances to come

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Moisture has been streaming back in today bringing back cloud cover, rain, and patchy fog. Isolated to widely scattered showers and a few storms will be possible as we head into Monday evening. Overnight, a few storms may produce some hail, but most hail should stay under severe limits.Rain chances will continue throughout the rest of the week with the best chance coming on Tuesday as a warm front moves through the area. Slight rain chances continue into the second half of the week along with the chance of patchy, dense fog. Most of the rain should be showers but a few storms cannot be ruled out especially on Tuesday.Our next cold front is forecast to roll through next Saturday morning. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in. This will make for nice but cool marathon weather.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.