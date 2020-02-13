Rainbands from Hanna to reach Houston area later today

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Outer rainbands will continue to affect Houston and the area this afternoon and tomorrow. Some bands could be heavy and even a strong storm or two can't be ruled out. If training thunderstorms continue to drop rain over the same areas tomorrow, some flooding impacts are also possible.The good news here is that the track of Hanna has shifted farther south in recent updates, with a landfall now expected south of Corpus Christi on Saturday. That southerly shift doesn't remove us from impacts, but it will lower the overall wind across SE Texas. Hanna is forecast to become a Hurricane just prior to landfall Saturday in south Texas.Saturday looks to be the main event as the storm makes landfall, bringing the aforementioned widespread rain and strong winds. Tornadoes are also possible. Expect widespread rain to continue through the weekend and in to early next week.The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning along the Texas coast from the west end of Galveston Island at San Luis Pass to the Rio Grande. Even though the center of the storm will likely make landfall near Corpus Christi, Southeast Texas will remain on the wetter "dirty" side of the circulation, which would bring us a greater threat for flooding rains and rough seas along the coast. Rainfall projections are highly dependent on how much it develops and where the circulation tracks. Right now we expect 3-5" of rain to be common south of I-10 with some areas picking up over 6". North of I-10 we expect 1-3" of rain. Street flooding is most likely, but bayou, creek, and river flooding cannot be ruled out.As always our team will be monitoring the situation and will keep you calmly informed and aware of what the tropical wave is expected to do in the days ahead.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.