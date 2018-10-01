HEAVY RAIN COMING DOWN IN DEER PARK

The heaviest rain of the day fell during the late morning hours. Rain chances will continue to decrease as we head through the afternoon but a few showers may re-develop near the evening rush hour.Sunshine returns in earnest Tuesday, and that will push temperatures back toward 90-degrees.The first weekend of October won't be as stormy as the weekends September brought us. There's a 30-40% chance you'll get an afternoon downpour, but it's almost certain you'll be sweating it out with a summer-like weather pattern keeping it warm and steamy in Houston.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.