ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Decreasing rain chances the rest of the day

Here is Meteorologist David Tillman with your afternoon weather forecast.

Scattered downpours could be heavy at times
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The heaviest rain of the day fell during the late morning hours. Rain chances will continue to decrease as we head through the afternoon but a few showers may re-develop near the evening rush hour.

HEAVY RAIN COMING DOWN IN DEER PARK
Video courtesy Eyewitness News viewer Miranda Simmons



Sunshine returns in earnest Tuesday, and that will push temperatures back toward 90-degrees.

The first weekend of October won't be as stormy as the weekends September brought us. There's a 30-40% chance you'll get an afternoon downpour, but it's almost certain you'll be sweating it out with a summer-like weather pattern keeping it warm and steamy in Houston.

Check the radar in your weather anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



