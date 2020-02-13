Rain showers end before this afternoon's cold front moves through

It's going to be a wet and stormy lunch hour in Galveston, San Luis Pass, and Crystal Beach. The rain should push into the Gulf by 2:30 this afternoon. https://t.co/J63npTEwBP pic.twitter.com/jvnXVvNZeQ— David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) February 24, 2020
By this evening, drier air moves in and ends any additional chances for rain.
If you're thinking about planting a vegetable or flower garden, you might want to hold off for another week. A strong cold front is expected to push down from Canada and reach Houston Tuesday evening, putting us into frost and freeze territory by Thursday morning. The winds will be howling Wednesday as the cold air rushes through Texas. The early outlook for the Rodeo BBQ Cookoff and Parade calls for chilly temps but an abundance of sunshine and slower winds.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.