Rain showers end before this afternoon's cold front moves through

It's going to be a wet and stormy lunch hour in Galveston, San Luis Pass, and Crystal Beach. The rain should push into the Gulf by 2:30 this afternoon. https://t.co/J63npTEwBP pic.twitter.com/jvnXVvNZeQ — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) February 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pacific cold front will make its way through Southeast Texas this afternoon, pushing the rain and storms into the Gulf.By this evening, drier air moves in and ends any additional chances for rain.If you're thinking about planting a vegetable or flower garden, you might want to hold off for another week. A strong cold front is expected to push down from Canada and reach Houston Tuesday evening, putting us into frost and freeze territory by Thursday morning. The winds will be howling Wednesday as the cold air rushes through Texas. The early outlook for the Rodeo BBQ Cookoff and Parade calls for chilly temps but an abundance of sunshine and slower winds.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.