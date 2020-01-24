Weather

Rain returns Saturday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Temps will quickly fall into the 40s overnight. Expect the clouds to return but there won't be any rain or fog.

Clouds will quickly increase on Saturday ahead of a storm system moving in. That storm may spark a few showers late in the day near the coast. Rain chances increase Saturday night and Sunday as the system moves through. At this time, Monday looks dry but another storm will move in on Tuesday with more rain and a few thunderstorms.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive blast damage field treated as crime scene
Here's how you can help neighbors impacted by blast
What to know about structural damage after explosion
This is the moment of the deadly explosion in northwest Houston
Avoid the area authorities are calling the 'hot zone'
Timeline of deadly northwest Houston explosion
What to do now if your home was damaged by blast
Show More
What the company at center of deadly Houston blast does
Blast heavily damaged about 200 Houston homes
Hear firefighters describe moment of deadly explosion
Social media reacts to massive explosion in NW Houston
Baylor student monitored for possible coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News