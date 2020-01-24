Rain returns Saturday night

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Temps will quickly fall into the 40s overnight. Expect the clouds to return but there won't be any rain or fog.Clouds will quickly increase on Saturday ahead of a storm system moving in. That storm may spark a few showers late in the day near the coast. Rain chances increase Saturday night and Sunday as the system moves through. At this time, Monday looks dry but another storm will move in on Tuesday with more rain and a few thunderstorms.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.