Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a chilly start to Saturday morning, with temps in the 30s and 40s across southeast Texas.Collin says clouds will quickly increase on Saturday ahead of a storm system moving in. That storm may spark a few showers late in the day near the coast. Rain chances increase Saturday night and Sunday as the system moves through. A few embedded thunderstorms are in play for Sunday morning. At this time, Monday looks dry but another storm will move in on Tuesday with more rain and a few thunderstorms.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.