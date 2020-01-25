Weather

Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a chilly start to Saturday morning, with temps in the 30s and 40s across southeast Texas.

Collin says clouds will quickly increase on Saturday ahead of a storm system moving in. That storm may spark a few showers late in the day near the coast. Rain chances increase Saturday night and Sunday as the system moves through. A few embedded thunderstorms are in play for Sunday morning. At this time, Monday looks dry but another storm will move in on Tuesday with more rain and a few thunderstorms.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
