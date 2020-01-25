HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a chilly start to Saturday morning, with temps in the 30s and 40s across southeast Texas.
Collin says clouds will quickly increase on Saturday ahead of a storm system moving in. That storm may spark a few showers late in the day near the coast. Rain chances increase Saturday night and Sunday as the system moves through. A few embedded thunderstorms are in play for Sunday morning. At this time, Monday looks dry but another storm will move in on Tuesday with more rain and a few thunderstorms.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday morning
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More