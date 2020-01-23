Rain moving out, fog returns Thursday morning and then sunshine

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the rain comes to an end Thursday morning, you can expect some areas to wake up to patchy dense fog. Most of that will occur through the morning commute.A cold front moving through Thursday during the middle morning hours, will clear out the fog, and give us periods of sunshine Thursday afternoon.Sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday. A weaker weather system blowing in Sunday will bring back thicker clouds and some scattered showers.