Rain moving out, fog returns Thursday morning and then sunshine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the rain comes to an end Thursday morning, you can expect some areas to wake up to patchy dense fog. Most of that will occur through the morning commute.

A cold front moving through Thursday during the middle morning hours, will clear out the fog, and give us periods of sunshine Thursday afternoon.

Sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday. A weaker weather system blowing in Sunday will bring back thicker clouds and some scattered showers.

