Houston Weather: Rain moves across SE Texas today... more possible Thursday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Showers and storms continue to roll across SE Texas this afternoon. Most storms should stay below severe limits but some gusty winds and small hail cannot be ruled out. Breezy winds will continue into the afternoon.Another cold front is forecasted to move through on Thursday morning. This front should bring in colder air and showers. A storm or two will also be possible. Most of the rain should be south of the area by noon. We could actually see some sunshine by Thursday afternoon.Most of us will stay dry on Friday, but a few coastal showers will be possible.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.