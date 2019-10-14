Weather

HOUSTON WEATHER: Rain moves out tonight, cool front arrives Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A warm front moving north from Houston tonight will take the rain along with it. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this will make for a steamy start to Tuesday with temps feeling more like July than October. Sunshine breaking through the clouds will push temps to 90-degrees and above in most spots.

A few showers will pop up in the afternoon heat, but a better chance of storms arrives early Wednesday morning. Travis says that's when our next cool front will come pushing through southeast Texas. The front should reach Houston before sunrise Wednesday, leading to a wet morning commute. The air will dry out in the afternoon, and temperatures may even drop into the 60s.

Travis says Thursday looks spectacular, then warmer temperatures and slight rain chances return for the weekend ahead of a stronger cold front next Monday.

