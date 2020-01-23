Rain is gone but the fog is back this morning

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front moving through today during the middle morning hours will clear out the fog and give us periods of sunshine this afternoon.Sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday. A weaker weather system blowing in Sunday will bring back thicker clouds and some scattered showers.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.