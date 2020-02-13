Rain clears out, low temperatures expected tonight

A Tornado Watch is issued by the Storm Prediction Center when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. This does not mean tornadoes are imminent, but is designed to alert you about the potential. You'll want to review and discuss your emergency plans, check supplies and your safe room. You'll need to be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives. Watch areas are typically large and cover numerous counties or even states.
When will the rain clear out?
Most of Southeast Texas will have a dry sky by 6 p.m.. We expect all Houston-area neighborhoods to be dry by the stroke of midnight.
How cold will it get behind the cold front?
Temperatures behind the cold front are falling quickly into the 40s this afternoon. At the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day, temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a wind chill factor near freezing.
What can we expect for the start of the new year?
We'll enjoy cool and dry weather to kick off 2021. It will be cold but sunny Friday (New Year's Day), Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures will gradually warm through early next week ahead of a cold front arriving around Wednesday.
