one minute weather

Rain clears out, low temperatures expected tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One last wave of rain is pushing through Houston, which could cause more highwater spots to pop up on local roadways.

A Tornado Watch is issued by the Storm Prediction Center when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. This does not mean tornadoes are imminent, but is designed to alert you about the potential. You'll want to review and discuss your emergency plans, check supplies and your safe room. You'll need to be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives. Watch areas are typically large and cover numerous counties or even states.


When will the rain clear out?


Most of Southeast Texas will have a dry sky by 6 p.m.. We expect all Houston-area neighborhoods to be dry by the stroke of midnight.

How cold will it get behind the cold front?


Temperatures behind the cold front are falling quickly into the 40s this afternoon. At the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day, temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a wind chill factor near freezing.

What can we expect for the start of the new year?



We'll enjoy cool and dry weather to kick off 2021. It will be cold but sunny Friday (New Year's Day), Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures will gradually warm through early next week ahead of a cold front arriving around Wednesday.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Wild weather spotted in the Houston-area
ABC13 StormTracker live video with Chief Forecaster David Tillman
Houston breaks weather record after 'snow' is documented
Cool front brings cooler temperatures than yesterday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston's greatest and most defining moments of 2020
Happy New Year's Eve! World says 'goodbye' to 2020
Parents of Katy teen in ICU issue NYE recovery update
Breakdown of when & where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Houston
Meet all the adorable babies born at the Houston Zoo in 2020
Healthcare workers in Fort Bend Co. prepare for more vaccinations
Favorite Texas supermarket wins Grocer of the Year award
Show More
Papa John's approves $2.5M in bonuses for workers
Aggressive squirrel attacks reported in NYC neighborhood
Here's the Houston restaurant America can't afford to lose
Sportmix pet food recalled after 28 dogs die
3 killed in separate violent incidents across Houston
More TOP STORIES News