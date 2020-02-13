one minute weather

Rain clearing east, sunshine returns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The rain that moved through the area before sunrise on Sunday is rapidly clearing east, with just a few showers remaining for our coastal communities.

The clouds will also be clearing out, leaving us with mostly sunny skies today and an all around excellent Sunday. Temperatures in the low 40s this morning will climb to the low 60s this afternoon.

The weather for early next week will remain on the cool and dry side. Lows in the 30s and 40s with highs in the 50s and 60s. A gradual warmup is expected by the end of the week with high temperatures approaching the 70s. Another front looks likely early next weekend.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Wild weather spotted in the Houston-area
ABC13 StormTracker live video with Chief Forecaster David Tillman
Houston breaks weather record after 'snow' is documented
Cool front brings cooler temperatures than yesterday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing realtor found unconscious inside of car in Louisiana
Man wanted for 2018 Pasadena murder arrested
Nashville ICU nurse shot dead in car while driving to work
Houston's Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular 2020
Jack Yates HS basketball team honors George Floyd
La Porte lifts shelter-in-place order after chemical fire
Real Christmas tree or fake one? Experts say which is best
Show More
Coaches sit out of UH game due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols
These Houston-area hospitals to get 1st shipment of COVID-19 vaccine
2 deputies injured in W. Harris County crash
Feed the Love: 3 ways to give back in Houston for the holidays
7 injured, 4 in critical condition in Corpus Christi explosion
More TOP STORIES News