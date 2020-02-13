Rain clearing east, sunshine returns

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The rain that moved through the area before sunrise on Sunday is rapidly clearing east, with just a few showers remaining for our coastal communities.The clouds will also be clearing out, leaving us with mostly sunny skies today and an all around excellent Sunday. Temperatures in the low 40s this morning will climb to the low 60s this afternoon.The weather for early next week will remain on the cool and dry side. Lows in the 30s and 40s with highs in the 50s and 60s. A gradual warmup is expected by the end of the week with high temperatures approaching the 70s. Another front looks likely early next weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.