Weather

Rain chances rise the rest of this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you ready for some better rain chances? A slow-moving front currently in North Texas will drift into Houston over the next couple of days, bringing higher rain chances and some rain-cooled air to go along with it.
Temperatures Thursday will start off near record-warm levels in the low 80s, but because of the increase in clouds and rain chances highs will "only" reach into the mid 90s, which is an improvement over the upper 90s of the last few days. Scattered showers will be possible anytime on Thursday, but the best chance of rain this week arrives Friday.


That's when an upper-level low will move overhead, pushing the front closer to Houston and bringing higher chances for cooling downpours. We won't actually receive any cooler or drier air from this front, just rain-cooled air. This general pattern will linger into Saturday, but by Sunday and Labor Day, we're left with mostly dry and hotter weather.

A stronger cold front will push down the Plains after Labor Day. This front will collide with deep tropical moisture over Southeast Texas starting Wednesday.



At this time we are not convinced the front will blow through quickly, and if it does take its time pushing through, that could give us 2-3 days with the potential for heavy rainfall. We also cannot rule out that something tropical tries to spin up in this deep moisture as it approaches the Gulf Coast. Either way, prepare for some heavier rain toward the end of next week. While it is possible the front pushes all the way through to bring an early taste of fall, our current forecast calls for the front to stall out near Houston, bringing rain and rain-cooled air but no real taste of fall.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties

Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High speed Houston police chase lasted more than an hour
Houston mayor stops short of reopening talks as virus rate falls
TX Supreme Court halts Harris Co. mail-in ballot applications
Fired Baytown officer indicted in bystander kicking case
Guillen's family reacts to ouster of Ft. Hood's top brass
Reward offered for info on murder of Montrose librarian
15 named storms have formed before peak of hurricane season
Show More
Window washers saved from dangling platform
Taco Cabana just added tortas to its menu
Walk, run, cycle or dance to help students of color in Houston
Rice University gets largest gift in its history: $100M
ACLU to TX schools: 'Reexamine dress code policies'
More TOP STORIES News