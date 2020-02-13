Rain chances rise the rest of this week

A rainy cool front will blow into Houston after Labor Day. We aren't yet convinced it'll give us a true early taste of fall, but it should at least bring rain-cooled air. And yes, we'll have to watch that low in the Gulf for tropical development. https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/WCvuJcGW8o — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 2, 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you ready for some better rain chances? A slow-moving front currently in North Texas will drift into Houston over the next couple of days, bringing higher rain chances and some rain-cooled air to go along with it.Temperatures Thursday will start off near record-warm levels in the low 80s, but because of the increase in clouds and rain chances highs will "only" reach into the mid 90s, which is an improvement over the upper 90s of the last few days. Scattered showers will be possible anytime on Thursday, but the best chance of rain this week arrives Friday.That's when an upper-level low will move overhead, pushing the front closer to Houston and bringing higher chances for cooling downpours. We won't actually receive any cooler or drier air from this front, just rain-cooled air. This general pattern will linger into Saturday, but by Sunday and Labor Day, we're left with mostly dry and hotter weather.A stronger cold front will push down the Plains after Labor Day. This front will collide with deep tropical moisture over Southeast Texas starting Wednesday.At this time we are not convinced the front will blow through quickly, and if it does take its time pushing through, that could give us 2-3 days with the potential for heavy rainfall. We also cannot rule out that something tropical tries to spin up in this deep moisture as it approaches the Gulf Coast. Either way, prepare for some heavier rain toward the end of next week. While it is possible the front pushes all the way through to bring an early taste of fall, our current forecast calls for the front to stall out near Houston, bringing rain and rain-cooled air but no real taste of fall.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.