A closer look at your holiday week forecast

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a gorgeous weekend with lots of sunshine. Hopefully you took advantage because the cloud cover will be streaming back in this week.Moisture will start to pump back in Monday bringing back the cloud cover. We could see a passing shower or two but most of us will stay dry. Rain chances will go up slightly Tuesday before our next cold front rolls through Wednesday morning. This front should bring scattered morning rain to the area and slightly cooler temperatures.This front is expected to stall out near the coast which means Thanksgiving Day in Houston will be mild with higher humidity and a slight chance for a few showers.Our next cold front is forecasted to move through Saturday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.