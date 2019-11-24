Weather

A closer look at your holiday week forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a gorgeous weekend with lots of sunshine. Hopefully you took advantage because the cloud cover will be streaming back in this week.

Moisture will start to pump back in Monday bringing back the cloud cover. We could see a passing shower or two but most of us will stay dry. Rain chances will go up slightly Tuesday before our next cold front rolls through Wednesday morning. This front should bring scattered morning rain to the area and slightly cooler temperatures.

This front is expected to stall out near the coast which means Thanksgiving Day in Houston will be mild with higher humidity and a slight chance for a few showers.

Our next cold front is forecasted to move through Saturday.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grieving family still demanding accountability from UT, alumni group
Stranger's Facebook post helps mom ID son's rare polio-like illness
Everything to know about the 2019 American Music Awards
Lizzo rocks minuscule purse on American Music Awards red carpet
Rewind! Houston's Lizzo was in 'Friday Night Lights'
Man shot and killed in Kingwood home invasion
2 people shot after fight breaks out at house party
Show More
Man in critical condition after being shot by family member
Program gives kids chicks and seeds to combat internet addiction
Taylor Swift could make history at the American Music Awards
'Frozen 2' heats up box office with $127M opening weekend
Video: 12-year-old Minnesota boy sees color for the 1st time
More TOP STORIES News