Rain chances return as we head into the work week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The heat ridge continued to control our weather today leaving us with hot and dry conditions.Changes are expected as we head into the work week. Gulf moisture returns Monday with a slight chance for a few cooling afternoon downpours. We could continue to see this same pattern through midweek with Wednesday having the best chance of rain.Drier air moves in at the end of the week lowering rain chances but we could see an increase in moisture at the end of next weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.