Rain chances ramp up in the coming week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a hot and humid weekend with mostly dry conditions. Rain chances increase heading into the start of the work week.

Monday will bring a chance for some isolated showers in the morning with storm chances increasing into the afternoon. We are looking at a 40% chance of rain so a few of us should see rain but it will not be widespread.

Rain chances increase to 60% on Tuesday as more moisture streams in. We start to dry out in the second half of the work week.

Another heat ridge will build over the state next weekend, pushing high temperatures next weekend closer to 100-degrees.

