Rain chances lowered substantially in and around Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While Hurricane Laura remains an "extremely dangerous" storm after making landfall today as a Category 4 in Cameron, Louisiana, rain chances have been lowered substantially in and around Houston.

The Houston area may still experience gusty winds but should remain dry today. Drier air will arrive in the area tomorrow with western winds.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s to near 100 for the western portions of our area, while Laura's cloud cover will keep temperatures in the lower to mid-90s in the metro.

Rain chances will increase this afternoon as a band of showers could develop west to east across the region and ease southward this evening.

For our coastal areas, storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding are still expected thanks to Laura.

Eastern cities including Winnie, Liberty, and Livingston may still experience damaging winds as the hurricane moves farther north across land.

