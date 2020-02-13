Scattered storms possible throughout the week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Repeated chances for showers and storms will be the trend for the week ahead. Also with the extra cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures will be more bearable with highs in the low 90s.Make sure you take the umbrella with you this week. A surge in tropical moisture arrives Monday and sticks around for Tuesday, which means rain chances are decent for both days.Another surge of tropical moisture should impact us by the end of the week, and we'll need to watch this particular tropical wave for the potential to develop into a stronger area of low pressure before reaching Texas. At this time we believe it will most likely just bring us scattered heavy downpours, but with warm Gulf waters and light wind shear, we cannot rule out development into something more.As always our team will be monitoring the situation and will keep you calmly informed and aware of what the tropical wave is expected to do in the days ahead.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.