Rain chances for World's Championship BBQ Contest

We're tracking chances of rain during the rodeo cookoff. ABC13 meteorologist Rachel Briers is taking a closer look at what you can expect.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is coming up in just a few days.

The forecast is looking a bit messy for the event with rain chances every day, so an umbrella or a poncho will be needed.

We start off cool on Thursday with temperatures only reaching up into the upper 50s. Temperatures will warm up as we head into Friday and Saturday, with highs reaching up into the 70s.

Wind speeds will also be increasing as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend.
