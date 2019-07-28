Weather

Rain to possibly come as the work week begins

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We saw scattered showers and storms this afternoon. These storms brought heavy rain to part of the area. Rain will continue to dissipate as we head into the rest of the evening. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight into Monday morning.

Even more widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday as moisture levels rise even more. The good news is temperatures will stay far away from 100-degrees. On average Houston hits 100 by July 24th, but the hottest we've observed so far this summer is 97.

Rain chances decrease as we head into the second half of the week.

