HOUSTON WEATHER: Rain chances build Friday and Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you loved the weather Wednesday, then you'll love the weather Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll start off with temps near 70 degrees around sunrise and a touch of light fog, mainly outside Houston city limits. With slightly drier air in place, the added sunshine will allow temps to make it back into the lower 90s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but it's not likely.Tropical moisture will start streaming back into southeast Texas Friday, bringing back the chance for scattered downpours. The rain chance will climb a little more Saturday with even more tropical moisture blowing in. A quick inch of rain and minor street flooding will be possible in the heavier storms, but there's no need to cancel any outdoor plans at this time. Travis says the tropical moisture will move deeper into Texas and farther away from us on Sunday, dropping the rain chance back down to 20%.It should dry out after the weekend, bringing mostly dry weather for the first half of the work week. As the first weekend of October approaches we'll be watching the Gulf load up with more tropical moisture and we'll be tracking a fall cold front moving through the Plains. This means we will have to wait until the first week of October at the earliest to get a significant cool down, and it could get stormy again before any cooler air reaches Houston.