Rain chances and a cold front coming up in the forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was another beautiful day in Southeast Texas but the sunshine will come to an end Monday. More cloud cover will roll in overnight into early Monday.

Rain chances will start to increase heading into Monday with scattered showers possible. The best chance of rain Monday looks to be in the afternoon to evening hours. A couple of rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out but most of the activity will be showers.

Temperatures will also be warming up even more as we head into the first few days of the work week. We could actually get close to breaking the record high temperature on Tuesday of 81 degrees that was set back in 1957.

A strong cold front will blow in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Strong thunderstorms are possible along the front Wednesday morning, then the temperatures will fall throughout the day. It will turn cloudy and wet again behind this front, and with unusually cold air in the upper levels, wintry precipitation could make it into parts of Texas. At this time we are forecasting a cold rain for Houston.

