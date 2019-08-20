Rain chance goes down Wednesday, back up for the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a wave of rain cooled Houston into the 80s Tuesday afternoon, the atmosphere stabilized, which should keep the sky rain-free through the night.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says another round of storms is expected Wednesday afternoon, but the coverage will be less than what we observed today. Whether or not you get the rain, temps will still climb well into the 90s.Rain chances will increase again late Friday into Saturday as tropical moisture currently near the Yucatan peninsula tracks toward Texas and Louisiana. Travis says tropical development is not expected at this time but it cannot be completely ruled out just yet. The exact track of the tropical moisture is also uncertain, but right now it appears the highest accumulations will likely end up east of Houston and into Louisiana. Either way, scattered thunderstorms will become more likely for at least the first half of the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.