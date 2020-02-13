Rain and storms expected today

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Watch out for damp roads and areas of sea fog near the coast this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory along the coast in effect until 9 am Wednesday.Storms are possible in Southeast Texas Wednesday morning as an area of low pressure tracks across our area. Our overall severe threat is low but an isolated severe storm or two cannot be ruled out. If we see a severe storm, the main threats will be the potential for damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two. Hail around quarter size can also not be ruled out.A cool front should blow through around noon, effectively ending the threat for severe weather. We could see some scattered showers and weak storms into the afternoon and evening Wednesday so make sure you keep the umbrella with you.Another string of amazing, sunny weather returns Thursday through Saturday. We can expect cool mornings in the 40s and pleasant afternoons in the 70s, but there are no threats of a freeze. In fact, he says it might be the perfect time to plant your Spring garden!