Rain and rumbles

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rain is continuing across SE Texas this afternoon and evening. There's plenty of upside to the rain with the area being in a moderate drought, and very little downside as there is currently no severe weather weather.Expect periods of locally heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Saturday evening. Most areas will pick up about 1-3" of rain, but some spots could pick up over 3". Street flooding is possible in the heavier thunderstorms, but the bayous and creeks should be okay since we've been in a moderate drought.There will be a sharp temperature difference Saturday afternoon with those behind the front in the 50s and those ahead of the front in the 70s.Rain chances will drop lower starting Sunday, but then get ready for a big warm up. Temperatures next week will soar back into the low 90s, challenging record highs Wednesday.After the warmup, another stretch of active, stormy weather is possible late next week.