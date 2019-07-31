Quiet weather tonight in Houston, a few storms Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All is quiet tonight in southeast Texas, but a few more storms could pop up Wednesday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the coverage of storms will be lower Wednesday with no major weather disturbances blowing through the sky.Where it rains, temps will briefly drop into the 70s, otherwise it'll be a hot afternoon in the mid 90s.Rain chances continue decreasing as we head toward the weekend, but another upper air disturbance approaching Saturday and Sunday will being back a small chance of afternoon downpours over the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.