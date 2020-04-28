Quiet in the Gulf, no immediate concerns elsewhere

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mostly quiet in the tropics... for now. The remnants of Delta are bringing some rain through the Mid-Atlantic today, with no other named storms anywhere in the Atlantic Basin. There is one area of potential development we are keeping our eye on, but it carries just a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days, so it's nothing immediately concerning.Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the jet stream shifts and fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State. We are almost there! You'll still want to continue to stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place, just in case.Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.