Quick-moving PM thunderstorms blowing through SE TX

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A sneaky upper air disturbance will bring a quick afternoon and evening storms to SE Texas. Those storms dropped pea to marble size hail as they began to intensify east of San Antonio earlier today.Sunshine should return Sunday. After a crisp sunrise in the 50s, temps will climb into the 80s during the afternoon.Storms expected next week will form ahead of and along a cool front that should bring at least one more crisp morning in the 50s. In the long-term a warm-up is on the way, temps should be around or even over 90 degrees by next weekend.