Quick-moving PM thunderstorms blowing through SE TX

Sunshine should return Sunday. After a crisp sunrise in the 50s, temps will climb into the 80s during the afternoon.
Storms expected next week will form ahead of and along a cool front that should bring at least one more crisp morning in the 50s. In the long-term a warm-up is on the way, temps should be around or even over 90 degrees by next weekend.
