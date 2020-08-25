Preparing prescriptions and property for severe weather

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2059889" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Experts advise that now is the time to prepare your prescriptions and your property."Personal experience, my BBQ pit blew across the backyard into the swimming pool," said Houstonian Joe Bany.As Director of Field Operations for John Moore Services, he has seen the wrath of mother nature."You think it's going to stay but enough wind will push it wherever it wants it to go," said Bany.He says he prepares for severe weather with one simple rule. If it's not screwed down, then tie it up or store it.There are the obvious items like furniture in your front and back yard along with all children's toys.But make sure you look up for things like string lights, flags, hanging plants, wind chimes and tree swings as well.Also remember to pack up garden hoses and reels, flower pots, garden décor and pool equipment.When it comes to securing your property, it's all about safety for you and your neighbors."I have seen trampolines just fly four streets over and land in someone else's yard, that's just a big Frisbee," said Bany.Inside your home, make sure you have all prescriptions filled."Anything that you take on a daily basis, it's imperative that you have at least a two week supply on hand and you keep that very close to you," said Dr. Neil Gandhi, the Regional Medical Director for the Department of Emergency Medicine at Houston Methodist Hospital.Dr. Gandhi says during Hurricane Harvey, they saw many patients admitted for health crises that could have been controlled at home."The most common complications have been among diabetics, but we've also seen this among patients who are on blood thinners for certain heart conditions," he said.He also recommends keeping a typed list of all your prescription medications with names and dosage amounts on you in case you become displaced and need to use an unfamiliar pharmacy.