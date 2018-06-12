WEATHER

Preparing planes: How United updated its disaster plan after Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

United Airlines gives ABC13 an exclusive look at how its operations have changed since Hurricane Harvey. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Many homeowners and businesses took away lessons learned after Hurricane Harvey hit. That includes United Airlines.

Nearly a year after the storm, United has put together a larger emergency plan. To put it in perspective, their plan went from four pages to 14 pages.

United's Houston hub handles everything from maintenance and passenger services to disasters, such as a hurricane.

There are also gate managers who work to coordinate inbound and outbound aircraft at the gates.

The operations manager oversees everything.

During a disaster, the managers of each team and many other top United officials gather at the hub.

As Hurricane Harvey barreled in last year, the airliner had a massive mission.

"We are looking at our customers' safety, our employee safety and getting our assets out of town. It's a very difficult thing to do," said Mike Erbeck, the United Airlines Managing Director of Station Operations in Houston.

At five days out, United looked at reducing flight schedules.

At three days out, it reduced flight schedules on 100-seat aircraft, stopping them from coming to Houston. They also issued travel waivers.

Once it reached 48 hours out, only hub to hub travel was allowed. At 24 hours out, aircraft were flown out, as Harvey closed in.

"At the end of the day, we want to put these aircraft down where it makes sense, so when we turn it back on, we can get crews back on and to the stations as soon as possible," said Erbeck.

Erbeck says getting crews back out was the most challenging part, with many of United's staff impacted by the flooding.

Support staff from other cities were called in to help. It took days to open the airport.

Nearly a year after the storm, United's 14-page response plan now includes a support hub for employees, fuel trucks brought in for gas and renting vehicles to help with recovery efforts.

United also now has a hangar for FEMA to bring in supplies.

"This year, I feel even more prepared," said Erbeck.

United Airlines provided more than $4 million in support to Houston, which included rebuilding efforts.

EMBED More News Videos

United Airlines has made several upgrades to its operations since Hurricane Harvey hit.

Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane harveyUnited AirlinesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
Cat 4 Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii, Atlantic quiet for now
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE: Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery now in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News