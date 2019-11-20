Prepare for another temperature drop Friday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Temperatures are climbing ahead of a cold front arriving Friday, only to fall again for the weekend. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll wake up to higher humidity and a cloudy sky Thursday morning. The strong Gulf breeze could trigger isolated shower activity during the day, but temperatures will still manage to climb to about 80-degrees.Rain chances will climb Friday as our next cold front arrives. The cold front should reach Houston Friday afternoon with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The good news is the mess will quickly blow out Friday evening, dropping temperatures over 20 degrees in just a few hours.The best part is it will give us another beautiful, sunny weekend with cooler temps. It won't be bitterly cold like last week's front because this air is coming from the Pacific instead of the Arctic.The weather should stay fairly tranquil until the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. That's when a powerful weather system will sweep through the Plains, possibly bringing thunderstorms to Houston. This weather system could cause travel disruptions across a large part of the country in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day. If you keep it local in Houston, Thanksgiving Day weather looks to bring pleasant temperatures and a slight chance for a few showers.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.