Prepare for another freeze and frost Thursday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prepare for another light freeze and frost in Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says ideal cooling conditions are in place with a clear sky, dry air, and virtually no wind. The freeze will be widespread, but since it is a light freeze, your pipes will be okay.

The next weather system to impact us will bring back the clouds late Thursday followed by chilly rain showers Friday. An area of low pressure will spin up near the middle Texas coast, producing widespread showers Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

These showers and clouds should clear out Saturday, giving way to another sun-filled Sunday.

By the time Christmas rolls around, the wind will turn back in from the Gulf, bringing back milder air, clouds, and a small chance for showers. Christmas morning temps will likely be in the 50s with highs in the 70s. The humidity is expected to be in a pleasant range, making for a great day for the kids to try out all their new toys outside.



