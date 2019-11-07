Prepare for a sloppy evening commute, cooler temps this evening

Good news: All flood advisories have expired. Heavy rains continue in our coastal counties with a steady light rain elsewhere. Rumbles of thunder continue south of I-10. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/6PYjzJnluh — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) November 7, 2019

High Water: Cane Island Parkway just south of I-10. Impassable for cars. Trucks/SUVs are making it. #HouWx pic.twitter.com/D31mOtPp9M — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) November 7, 2019

HIGH WATER on the Southwest freeway feeder SB after Buffalo Speedway. Take care out there! #houtraffic #houwx updates @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/TD9L1MtQgb — Elissa Rivas (@ElissaRivas13) November 7, 2019

LIGHTNING FIRE? This was taken on Houston’s east side, where a viewer says this was started by lightning. Track the weather in your area with @abc13weather's live radar --> https://t.co/gTuWxxgNQe pic.twitter.com/wJoQWhi4Yf — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) November 7, 2019

We are currently experiencing power outages throughout the City. Centerpoint estimates restoration by 1:00pm. — City of Tomball (@CityofTomball) November 7, 2019

No cold air- but rain picking up in Sugarland area- more if this to come💦💦💦💦#abc13 pic.twitter.com/YUgGtJ87Yh — Deborah Wrigley (@wrigleyABC13) November 7, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The rain is here and will continue into the evening commute, then temperatures will drop into the 50s this evening as the cold front pushes into the Gulf.There are no longer any flood advisories in effect, but you can still expect wet streets for the drive home.Earlier the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office reported street flooding on Cane Island Parkway, just south of I-10.On the southwest side, high water slowed down drivers on the Southwest Freeway feeder southbound after Buffalo Speedway.The heavy showers have passed south of Houston and could bring briefly heavy rainfall to our coastal counties. A little lightning could also flash.It appears that one flash of lightning may have sparked a fire on Houston's east side. An ABC13 viewer says a lightning strike sparked a fire near a Popeyes.Tomball also briefly reported power outages.Temperatures will fall into the 50s this evening.You'll definitely want your jackets by Friday morning as temperatures dip into the 40s with light showers continuing into the morning commute. Lingering clouds will block out the sun and keep temperatures in the lower 50s all day. Abundant sunshine should return for Saturday and Sunday along with the chilly temps.An even stronger cold front will reach Houston on Veterans Day. The air from this cold front is coming from just north of Siberia in the arctic circle. Therefore, this front looks to bring an extended period of colder than normal weather with Houston possibly getting its first freeze of the season. If that does occur, it would be the earliest fall freeze in Houston since 1999. We're forecasting a 40% chance of showers on Veterans Day with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will then tumble into the 30s by sunrise Tuesday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.