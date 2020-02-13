Prepare for a light freeze by sunrise

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A light freeze will settle into most of Houston by sunrise Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the combination of light winds, a clear sky, and very dry air will cause temperatures to tumble. Sunshine will warm temperatures back into the upper 50s Thursday, but this time there will be hardly any wind.A warming trend will then take over as we prepare for the rodeo. When the trail riders gallop into Memorial Park Friday, the weather will be nearly perfect with sunshine and highs near 70. The outlook for the Rodeo Parade Saturday morning calls for chilly temps but an abundance of sunshine.Winds will pick up Sunday and Monday ahead of a powerful storm system expected to blow through Tuesday of next week. Strong thunderstorms are possible in Houston, but we've got plenty of time to watch this weather system evolve and work out the details.